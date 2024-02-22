Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The England full-back was part of the history-making Saints side that defeated the NRL champions on their own turf in January 2023, becoming only the second side to win in Australia following Wigan’s famous triumph over Brisbane Broncos in 1994.

Welsby, a Wigan Athletic supporter, will be backing his hometown club this weekend while his Red V outfit face Huddersfield Giants in Super League round two at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Saints superstar Jack Welsby has thrown his support behind hometown club Wigan Warriors

“I want Wigan to win that game, 100 percent,” the 22-year-old said.

“What they did last year, they proved that they were the best team in Super League.

“Penrith won the NRL, it’s the best against the best and I’d like to think everyone wanted us to win when we went down to Penrith, so I want the same.

“I want to see all the [Wigan] boys lifting that trophy and celebrating it and getting that experience that we did.”

The Panthers arrived in England last Saturday to begin their preparations for the World Club Challenge, linking up with Manchester City and Warrington Wolves during the week.

Some of the game’s biggest names will feature in the competition once again, including Clive Churchill medal winner Nathan Cleary, New Zealand captain and 2023 Golden Boot winner James Fisher-Harris and Australia loose forward Isaah Yeo.

“There was probably the rumour that Penrith didn’t take it so seriously against us last year, they don’t have that excuse this time,” Welsby continued.

“They know that when they play Super League teams, they’re in for a fierce competition and I hope they bring their best to Wigan because that will make it an even better contest.

“In our game we were so focussed that you didn’t have the chance to think about anything.

“After the game, it was pure juvelation.

“For the 12 hours we had before we were back on the plane, we enjoyed ourselves and rightfully so, it was probably the biggest win in the club’s history and I’m so glad to be a part of it.

“The Australian press like to always write off the British game. I don’t think they’ll be any of that this year.