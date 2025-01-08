Shaun Maloney on how much of Josh Stones fee Wigan Athletic have to spend

Shaun Maloney has already been busy in January

Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney has revealed how much of the Josh Stones transfer fee he expects to get for squad bolstering of his own in January.

The 21-year-old striker joined National League leaders York City last weekend for a significant six-figure sum.

That temporarily left Latics with only two senior strikers - Joe Hugill and Dale Taylor - although Will Goodwin has since joined on loan from Oxford United for the rest of the season.

Maloney has revealed he didn't really want to sell Stones, but the money on offer from the Minstermen - both in terms of fee and wages - was eye-opening.

He was also asked whether he would see any of that money during the mid-season transfer window.

"In terms of budget wise and where we want to get to - and obviously we sold Charlie (Hughes) last summer - we're in a really positive position," said Maloney.

"When you look at the figures (losses) we had in the Championship, to cut that in half, and then maybe half again...we're moving in the right direction.

"But I think most of the money we get for Stonesey will be used to offset losses we have.

"We might be able to use some of it, but not loads...and certainly not in terms of transfer fees...more in terms of wages we can offer."

Despite loaning Stones out to Oldham in November, Maloney had consistently said the player would be returning in January to fight for a first-team spot at Wigan.

"The interest from York was completely out of the blue," said the Latics chief. "The plan was for him to go to Oldham and come back and be involved against Birmingham (last Saturday).

"Friday was the first time I'd seen him since coming back from Oldham, and York came straight in with an offer.

"We left it up to Stonesey...I would have been really happy for him to come back and fight for a position. But he said he wanted to go to York, and it's an amazing opportunity for him...and I miss him luck."

Stones spent two-and-a-half-years with Latics since joining from non-league Guiseley in the summer of 2022.

Wigan sporting director Gregor Rioch said: "I have worked with Josh for a number of years and I therefore know how eager he is to play senior football on a regular basis. We left the decision on his future path up to Josh and he has decided to take up a fresh start with York which we completely understand.

"We were presented with a substantial offer that matched our valuation of Josh and gives us a good return, whilst it ensures we protect ourselves as a club should Josh continue with his development in the way which we hope he will.

"I firstly want to thank Oldham Athletic for giving him the platform to showcase what he can do at that level. This has then brought about an opportunity which was too good for Josh to turn down. York also acted with great professionalism in ensuring the deal worked for all parties and we want to wish Josh all the success in his future career."