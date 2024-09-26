Shaun Maloney on welcoming old-boy back to Wigan Athletic - and how close he came to staying

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shaun Maloney admits Josh Magennis could just as easily have been lining up for Wigan Athletic this weekend rather than returning in opposition colours with Exeter City.

The Northern Ireland international, who turned 34 last month, parted company with Latics over the summer at the end of his contract.

Having made Magennis his captain at the beginning of last season, Maloney was a huge fan of the big centre-forward, and had initially hoped to keep him on the books.

Former Latics man Josh Magennis will be back in Wigan this weekend with Exeter City

However, a reduced budget - and more emphasis on a younger playing squad - meant a new deal wasn't workable for either party.

Instead, Magennis joined League One rivals Exeter City, and he'll make his first return to his former stomping ground on Saturday.

"It will be brilliant to see Josh again," acknowledged Maloney. "I loved what he did for me and the club last year. He was a brilliant player for us and a brilliant captain - and it's not just what he did for us last season.

"When I first arrived midway through the previous season, we were obviously going through a very difficult time, he was a senior player and he put his body on the line when he wasn't getting paid.

"I'm sure he'll get a brilliant reception, not just from the fans, but from the staff as well."

Maloney then opened up on whether the possibility of Magennis staying on with Latics was ever a viable option.

"Not really..." he said. "It was just the level of the player and, at the time, what we were able to offer, it didn't match what Josh was looking for.

"He's a starting No.9, he's still involved with his national team, and we just couldn't find the finances it would have taken to keep him.

"It was a tough final chat...as ever it was a very honest chat between us...I loved him as a player, and also as a person.

"He embodied everything about the kind of culture and environment that we wanted.

"Josh led in his own way...very different to Jason Kerr, who has grown into the captaincy.

"He'd never been a captain, but Josh did it brilliantly his way...at a very difficult time, when we were under a transfer embargo, starting the season on minus eight points.

"I would have loved to have worked with Josh for longer, but that's just the direction of the club we have to go in."

Magennis - and Exeter boss Gary Caldwell - will be among several Latics old-boys at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday, as the club celebrates its 'Heritage Day'.

"There will be a few past players here, there's obviously a few past players among their staff, and obviously their playing ranks," added Maloney.

"Yanic Wildschut is injured, and he would have been another one, I know he had an amazing time here.

"Look, we have to celebrate the history of the club...I know everyone is focused on what we want to achieve this season, but even walking through the corridors at the stadium, you can see all the past teams, and it's all contributing to the club as it is today.

"We've had everything at this club - from non-league all the way to the Premier League, we've won the FA Cup, we've had some very difficult times, and now we're trying to fight our way back under new ownership.

"The fans here have seen so much, and hopefully there are many, many more good times ahead."