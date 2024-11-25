Shaun Maloney pinpoints 'defining aspect' of Wigan Athletic's season

Shaun Maloney wants Latics to build on their victory at Barnsley

Shaun Maloney insists Wigan Athletic have to maintain their performance levels against Northampton Town on Tuesday - or risk undoing much of their good work at Barnsley.

Latics deservedly picked up all three points at Oakwell thanks to a backs-to-the-walls effort against the play-off chasing Tykes.

Indeed victory over the injury-hit Cobblers in their game in hand would lift them to within six points of the play-offs, with two-thirds of the campaign still to go.

But the Latics boss is adamant there must be no let-up in terms of intensity and intent now the standard has been set.

"I always try to stay pretty stable all the time," he said. "I can see the performance in certain areas, and how clinical we've been with the chances we've created has probably been the defining aspect of our season.

"But it's a massive three points for the players and also the supporters. I just need to see the same levels and intensity on Tuesday and over the next few weeks.

"You can't come up with that at a place like Barnsley and then not back it up the next game and the one after that."

Despite Northampton's struggles of late, Maloney will be affording them maximum respect.

"We found them tough to beat last year," he added. "So let's start the game like we did at Barnsley, with a real intent to go and win the game.

"We showed both sides of the game at Barnsley, and if we have to defend like that on Tuesday. Let's see what we have, but we know it's going to be a tough game.

"The biggest thing for me will be the intent to go and absolutely start the game in the right manner. It was completely different at Barnsley to what we've shown recently, and we'll need that again."