Wigan Athletic boss muses injury blow - 'It doesn't look amazing'

Latics lost Tyrese Francois during the first half of Saturday's victory at Barnsley

Wigan Athletic are waiting to discover whether the gloss has been taken off Saturday's victory at Barnsley by the loss of Tyrese Francois.

The Australian midfielder - a summer signing from Premier League Fulham - pulled up lame just before the interval at Barnsley.

He was led straight down the tunnel by the medical staff, and boss Shaun Maloney is keeping everything crossed for a positive diagnosis.

"Tyrese doesn't look amazing, he's got an ankle injury," he said. "We hope he's okay, because he's been a brilliant signing.

"He's brought everything to the team...energy, technical ability...he's become a huge player for us. We'll have him assessed but it's a huge worry, for sure."

Maloney at least dismissed injury fears over Thelo Aasgaard, who was replaced in the final quarter at Oakwell after being on the receiving end of a couple of robust challenges.

"Thelo, in fairness, had a big week leading into the game," added the Latics boss. "He's travelled with Norway, they had two big games, and it was mainly an energy thing when he came off.

"Obviously he took a couple of knocks as well, but that doesn't look to be a problem. And I actually thought Jensen Weir looked really good when he came on in that position."

The trip to Barnsley was Latics' first of a dozen fixtures in the space of just 42 days before the New Year.

And Maloney admits this is where the value of a quality squad will be felt as the games come thick and fast.

"This is where I have to get it right in terms of squad rotation," he said. "We've got another big game on Tuesday against Northampton, and then another big game on Saturday at Cambridge in the FA Cup.

"The players who weren't involved in the squad at Barnsley...Calvin Ramsay, Michael Olakigbe, Kai Payne...they need to be ready to go on Tuesday and Saturday.

"I''ll try my best to get the team selection right...that balance between continuity and energy...but it's not an easy job.

"We'll make changes for Tuesday and then for Saturday, because we have to...Barnsley was tough physically."