His side get their League One campaign up and running away to Derby County on Saturday afternoon.

Maloney states Latics, who start the season on minus eight points, will need to show fight to achieve their goals.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” he said.

Shaun Maloney

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve loved all the games in pre-season- you just want to compete.

“We won’t take a step back. We go away to the favourites in the league and we’ll try to play a certain way.

“Sometimes you play against opponents who stop you doing that, which is another part of the game I love.

“I love competing and defending, with a desire not to concede.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to play a certain style because I believe it’s the best way to win games in the short-term, and it'll get even better in the longer term.

“The greatest moments for this club has been playing a style that negates any budget.

“We will try very hard in the first six games to get back to plus points- we have to try to stay in this division.

“It’s going to be relentless this year so our mentality has to be good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think the team will evolve as the season goes on, and we’ll get better at what we’re trying to do, but we have to bring fight and desire to every game.

“We have to secure League One status, if we do that then we’ve had a good season.

“We want to give the fans players that will excite them and young lads they can connect with.

“I hope they can start to see the Wigan that they knew of 12 or 13 years ago.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s opener is set to be a tough test for Latics, with Derby among the favourites to win League One promotion.

Maloney says he will embrace any challenge that comes his side’s way.

“They are a brilliant club, I love their history,” he added.

“They’ve got some really good technical players but if they want to go forward quickly they can hurt you in big spaces.

“It’s a big test but that’s what we’re here for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got some really good young players, and you just want to give them the confidence they can go and play at Derby this Saturday.”

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to Pride Park, Maloney provided an update on how his squad is shaping up.

“It’s as it was,” he stated.

“Liam Shaw and Kell Watts were three or four weeks behind in pre-season- they’ve probably got a chance for Tuesday.

“Sean Clare has been training but he’ll need to get reserve games and things like that.

“We really need them back.

“We’ve got two wingers out. Abdi (Sharif) and Brennan have done well in pre-season but we really need the senior ones back.