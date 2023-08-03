The club has announced Sam Tickle will wear the number one jersey for the upcoming season, while fellow academy graduates Charlie Hughes and Thelo Aasgaard have been handed the number six and number 10 respectively.

Maloney states he is keen to push the trio to new levels throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

“It shows the confidence I have in them,” he said.

Shaun Maloney

“Thelo (Aasgaard) at number 10 is a special talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the last few months he’s really grown, so I expect him to have a big season.

“With Sam (Tickle) being number one, he will have his tough moments but from what he’s shown so far I’ve got confidence in him.

“I’ll be supportive of both but push them to certain levels.

“There’s also Charlie Hughes, who deserves it as well with his performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since I’ve come in I’ve been fortunate with the academy, we’ve got some really talented young lads.

“There’s a group below that as well who are really pushing now and can have big impacts.

“We’ve also got senior players like Josh Magennis and Charlie Wyke, and I’ll rely heavily on Callum Lang- I need him to be a real leader and drag the team forward.

“I loved different numbers as a player.

“I loved my time here, I loved my first ever number 29 with Celtic, but I had a real affinity with number six for Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As long as you’re in the team and playing, I don’t think the number really matters.”

Maloney is pleased to welcome back his ex-teammate Callum McManaman for the upcoming season.

The 32-year-old winger will wear the number 20 shirt this year after returning to the DW Stadium for his third stint with Wigan.

“It’s good to have an old academy graduate back,” Maloney added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a really talented player and has earned this year’s contract.

“He’s as fit as I’ve ever seen him, so now I want him to go and really enjoy it on the pitch- hurting opponents in the final third.