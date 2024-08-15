Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shaun Maloney has provided an update on his Wigan Athletic squad ahead of the League One trip to Reading, with experienced man Callum McManaman back on the training field.

Latics search for their first win of the new campaign, having fallen to a 1-0 opening day defeat to Charlton, before being knocked out of the Carabao Cup following a penalty shoot-out against Barnsley, both at The Brick Community Stadium.

Steven Sessegnon and Jason Kerr were both replaced in the starting XI midweek by Calvin Ramsay and James Carragher, with the game having finished 1-1 after 90 minutes, but Maloney says the duo are available for this weekend’s visit to the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney has provided a squad update ahead of the trip to Reading

Meanwhile, 33-year-old McManaman could be in contention for the first time since picking up an injury in the pre-season game at Chorley, suffering a heavy knock at Victory Park.

“They’ll be fine, they’ll be in the squad,” Maloney reported of Sessegnon and Kerr.

The Scotsman continued: “Callum McManaman trained today, Silko Thomas trained again. Jordan Jones trained, it’s actually the first full session he’s had, so there’s more competition in those attacking areas.

“It was a decision I made on Tuesday’s game to go as strong as I did for 60, and then put some of the younger ones on. The lads that I took off, they’ll be fine to go again.”

Jonny Smith, Tyrese Francois and Michael Olakigbe all continue with their respective rehabilitation from injury, with Maloney adding: “They are all around about the same, four-to-six weeks.

“We look forward to getting everyone back fit.”

Ahead of Saturday’s fixture, Maloney shared high praise for the opponents, who opened their League One campaign with a draw to Birmingham City, before being knocked out of the EFL Cup by Colchester United on penalties.

“Last year, I really liked what their coach did. I think he’s a good guy,” Maloney commented.

“They’ll be really aggressive on the counter attack. They’re very dangerous when you lose possession.

“I really like what the coach does, they’re a well-coached team, and it’ll be a tough game.

“We’ll play exactly how we’ve played the last two games, just trying to get better at certain things.”