Wigan Athletic’s Jordan Jones reportedly attracting interest from Championship and League One
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Northern Ireland international recently returned to the newly-named The Brick Community Stadium on a short-term deal - just weeks after he’d said goodbye following the expiration of his contract.
But Shaun Maloney convinced the 29-year-old winger to return to the club on a short-term contract – having been close to signing for a unnamed club abroad – following injuries picked up during pre-season, and he went on to feature in the season opener against Charlton just days after rejoining.
Jones also played from the bench in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup 4-2 penalty shoot-out defeat to Barnsley at home, with the tie having finished 1-1 after 90 minutes.
HITC reports that Jones is not short of interest, with Derby County, Blackburn Rovers and Millwall all named as interested clubs in the former Rangers and Kilmarnock man, as well as League One title favourites Birmingham City.
Following his return to the club, boss Maloney previously said: "It was very last minute. I think he'd flown out for a connecting flight to sign for a club abroad, he then decided he didn't want to do that, which obviously left him in limbo.
"He made the decision for his family, but with us obviously being short of fit wingers, we wanted to make it happen.
"I'm actually really surprised that he's not moved up to a higher level, because of what he did for me last year.
"In my experience, he's a brilliant boy and a really good player...so we're very glad the situation unfolded as it did.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.