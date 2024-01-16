Shaun Maloney reflects on 'missed opportunity' as Wigan Athletic's Wembley dream ended by League Two Doncaster Rovers

Shaun Maloney could not hide his disappointment after Wigan Athletic saw their Wembley dream ended in heartbreaking fashion after a Bristol Street Motors Trophy penalty shoot-out defeat at League Two outfit Doncaster Rovers.

Latics had flown out of the blocks and were deservedly ahead through Charlie Wyke's 11th-minute header, after Matt Smith had created a crossing opportunity for Sean Clare.

Wyke could have made it 2-0 shortly after, but from then on the home side gradually came back into the game and were asking the more probing questions.

The equaliser eventually arrived with 20 minutes to go, with Owen Bailey heading home powerfully past Ben Amos.

And in the end it was Latics who were probably the happier to settle for a penalty shoot-out - before misses by Charlie Hughes and Jordan Jones proved decisive.

"I'm really disappointed, I think it was a huge opportunity for both ourselves and Doncaster to progress," acknowledged Maloney, whose side would have played another League Two side, Bradford City, for a place in the last four.

"I really liked the first half, but then Doncaster came out for the second half and high pressed us, they went man for man, and we didn't understand how to beat that.

"Every second ball they seemed to be on it, and they were definitely the better team in that second half.

"When a team goes man for man, you have to combat that with a longer pass, and we didn't.

"When we did, we continued to create chances, but they were really aggressive with their press, and we didn't use our No.9 enough.

"We've had this in recent games, we've had it at the start of the season, and we've worked on it.

"Today it didn't work in the second half, we didn't do it, and they were also very good."

Maloney also insisted it wasn't just a case of 'putting the disappointment behind us as quickly as possible'.

"No, it's not a case of putting it behind us, because it's important we learn from this for the games still to come," added the Latics boss, who admitted the major positive of the night was the successful return of centre-back Jason Kerr after 14 months out with a serious knee injury.

"We've done better against the high press than we did tonight, Barnsley are probably the best team at it, and we did all right there, but there's obviously plenty for us to improve on.

"This was a big step back for us, and we have to make sure we learn the lessons from it."

With no extra-time, the game went straight to spot-kicks, and skipper Josh Magennis and Stephen Humphrys ensured Latics were locked at 2-2 after four penalties.

However, it was advantage Rovers when Charlie Hughes – who missed from the spot in the League Cup shoot-out at Wrexham at the beginning of the campaign – saw Latics' third kick saved.