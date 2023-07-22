Shaun Maloney reflects on Wigan Atheltic's pre-season meeting with Everton

The visitors claimed a 1-0 win at the DW Stadium, with Ashley Young scoring the only goal of the game.

There was plenty for Maloney to be positive about, as Latics continue their preparations for the approaching League One campaign.

“The lads can take a lot from it,” he said.

Shaun Maloney

“Physically, this was their first 90 minutes, and against a Premier League team it’s a big ask.

“Some of their players are very good and are at a high level- it’s really good to play against these sides.

“In the second half we tried to change something and be more aggressive out of possession, but it didn’t quite work.

“The way they played with the wingers inside made it tough to build pressure.

“It was a really good challenge and we need to learn when teams do that.

“Moving forward this season we need to be more aggressive higher up.

“We won’t take a step back from the way we played today, it’ll get better as the season goes on, as things evolve.

“I like a lot of what we saw in the first and particularly in the last 15 minutes of the second.

“There was a completely different feeling to the end of last season, I love playing here.

“I want to say thanks to Everton for staying patient and allowing us this game, even when we were struggling earlier in summer to almost commit.

“I hope it was a thank you to the fans to see their side play a Premier League team and trying to go toe-to-toe with them.”

Sam Tickle started in goal for Latics and made a number of saves to deny Everton before they eventually took the lead in the 64th minute.

“He was very good,” Maloney added.

“Sam has looked solid.

“He’s got the longer kick and took us up the pitch at times.

“He can be pleased- I also thought Charlie Hughes was outstanding.