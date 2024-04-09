Shaun Maloney's busy 48 hours with birth of daughter and draw at Charlton: 'It wasn't a normal preparation!'

The Wigan boss, seen dashing into the stadium with less than half an hour to go, revealed after the game that his lateness was due to being with his wife and new arrival.

"I just about made it here today," he smiled. "It wasn't a normal preparation, once I got the green light to come I made it here at about 7.20pm.

"We knew this was coming and I thought the staff did a brilliant job today and yesterday, all of them.

"I want to thank the players, they really stepped up today."

It turned out to be worth the journey. After a slow start, with Charlton on top, Latics looked like they may be limping to another poor result.

Charlton led after a Charlie Hughes own goal before a second half brace from Charlie Kelman gave Wigan the lead.

Maloney added: "In the 25-30 minute spell in the second half the players were brilliant.

"The way their manager has got them playing, they're really aggressive. I liked how we played for the first 20 minutes but then the goal affected us.

"We had to change shape at half-time, I wanted us to be very aggressive but in the first five minutes they could have scored a couple.

"After that though I thought we were brilliant, under some real pressure too when we were 1-0 down.

“But then the way we played, I really liked it. That's the best I've seen Sean Clare in a long time, he was brilliant."

Maloney also reserved praise for centre-back Hughes for his response following his own-goal.

"He made some good clearances but during the 25-30 minute period, he was the main person that started our possession and build up play," said Maloney.

"He's had a really difficult moment with the own goal but then the way he reacted doesn't surprise me."

