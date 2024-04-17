Shaun Maloney’s message with two League One games remaining
The club saw their safety in the third tier confirmed during last week, with the side taking a point on the road at Charlton before handing high-flying Lincoln City their first defeat since New Year’s Day with a last-gasp 2-1 result at the LNER Stadium.
Just two games remain for Latics, who were handed a eight-point deduction ahead of the season, with a trip to Portsmouth before the final fixture of the campaign at home to Bristol Rovers later this month.
Maloney says he has enjoyed watching his side return to their better performances in recent games, and the Scotsman wants to see his team finish the season on a high.
He said: “I think we beat Blackpool just before the international break and that was the points total that pretty much secured us in the league. But I really didn’t like the feeling straight after the international break. It was like, ‘Job done’.
“The last two games, I’ve really enjoyed the mentality and the effort, against Charlton and then against Lincoln.
“I expect the same against Portsmouth. They’re a very good team, the mentality is even better, so we have to match that.
“The players deservedly got a couple of days off, but we’re straight back at it.”
Maloney meanwhile shared his appreciation for the fans following Saturday’s win on the road, with 648 travelling supporters witnessing Charlie Hughes’ late winner against their play-off chasing opposition.
"I appreciate the fans. I saw some before the game as they were staying near our hotel, but what more can I say about them - they know how I feel,” the Latics boss said.
"They knew me as a player and knew how hard I worked, and I'm doing everything I can to build this team back up.
"I don't know when it will be, but I want to take them back to the level we were at last season in terms of the league, and I'll do all I can to get them back there."
