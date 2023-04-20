Shaun Maloney's plea to his Wigan Athletic players ahead of Millwall do-or-die clash

Only three points against the play-off-chasing Lions will be enough to keep alive Latics' faint hopes of avoiding an immediate return to League One.

Indeed, they could even suffer the drop even if they win, if results elsewhere go against them.

Shaun Maloney wants Latics to follow up the midweek victory at Stoke with three more points against Millwall

After winning at Stoke on Tuesday night, Latics saw Wednesday night's results go against them, with Cardiff winning and both Reading and QPR drawing.

Not that Maloney was paying too much attention to the other matches.

"I don't waste energy on things I can't control," said the Latics boss, whose side are seven points adrift of safety with only three matches to go.

"For me, it was straight back to watching our game (at Stoke) again, and then on to Millwall.

"We can't concern ourselves with anything beyond that, or what our rivals are doing in different games.

"It's all about Millwall now - that's all we can focus on at the moment.

"I said before Blackpool that four of the last five games would have to be wins, and we're now at that point.

"All we can think about is Millwall, do all we can do to win the game, and give it our all until the last kick.”

Maloney will be calling on all of his experience of previous Premier League ‘Great Escapes’.

"This club has shown in the past it can do amazing things,” he said. “But if experience has shown me anything, it can only be about the next match.

"And we can't wait a single second in this game.

“We have to bring a level that makes the game very uncomfortable for them. The first mantra has to be that we win the fight.

"We have to be prepared for the ups and downs of the game, and go to the last whistle.

"We still have to play with control, but at a tempo that has to be relentless throughout the game - no matter the score.

