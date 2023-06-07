Should EFL 'take some accountability' for Wigan Athletic mess, ex-England defender asks

The former Spurs, Liverpool and England defender spent the second half of last term at the DW, having joined in January as a free agent.

During Caulker's brief stay, the wages were late on several occasions, resulting in Latics being docked seven points for this season, and another eight going into next, by the governing body.

Steven Caulker during his short stay with Latics

It's not the first time Latics have fallen foul of the EFL, who handed out a 12-point deduction in 2020 - effectively ensuring relegation from the Championship - after the former owners placed the club into administration.

While Phoenix 2021 Limited saved the club in 2021, their recent cash-flow problems have put another huge question mark against Latics' future.

Leaving Caulker to wonder if the EFL should be approaching their governance in a different manner.

"EFL (English Football League) - questions need to be asked," he wrote on LinkedIn.

"Who deemed Talal Al Hammad and Phoenix 2021 Limited competent to run a football club?

"Does deducting points really work? Or does it essentially just punish the fans, players and hard-working staff at these clubs?

"Where is the support for players and staff during this period? (Currently non-existent).

"How many clubs does this have to happen to until you take some accountability and revisit your ruling?"

