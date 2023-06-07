Wigan Athletic owner meets senior members of staff to pledge 'reassurances'

The club confirmed on Sunday night that a deal has been agreed in principle for the sale of the club to a prospective new buyer - subject to EFL approval.

That proposed new buyer is 21-year-old Sarbjot Johal, a soft-drinks entrepreneur, who has been trying to take control of Morecambe FC for the last six months.

Club owner Abdulrahman Al Jasmi (right), pictured with Dave Whelan, in happier times back in summer 2021

However, he has been unable to convince the EFL his rumoured wealth is genuine, leaving the Shrimps in limbo - and relegated to League Two.

And it seems highly unlikely he would suddenly be able to get the green light from the governing body to assume control at the DW Stadium.

With the club's senior players, management and some members of non-playing staff having still to receive their latest wages which were due last Friday, there has been understandable concern and uncertainty.

As a result, Al Jasmi held a summit to try to ease some fears, with a pledge to fund the club until a new owner is found.

Wigan Today understands that involves a promise to settle the rest of the outstanding wage payments by the end of the week.

However, given the long list of wage delays - SIX times in the last 12 months - staff will only be fully reassured when their money actually drops into their accounts.

“A deal has been agreed in principle for the sale of Wigan Athletic Football Club to a prospective new buyer - subject to EFL approval,” read Sunday's statement from the ownership group.

"The prospective new owners have committed to resolving all outstanding liabilities at the earliest opportunity.

"Further updates on this process will follow in due course.”

The news came just hours after Tom Markham, the chief operating officer who had been filling in as chief executive following Mal Brannigan’s recent departure, and non-executive director Oliver Gottmann resigned from the club’s board.