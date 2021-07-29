'Six or seven' more in needed - Wigan Athletic chief
Leam Richardson admits Wigan Athletic are still ‘six or seven bodies’ short of where they need to be to be competitive in League One this season.
The Latics boss has already been active in the transfer market this summer, adding eight players – Ben Amos, Jack Whatmough, Tom Naylor, Jordan Cousins, Max Power, Gwion Edwards, Stephen Humphrys and Charlie Wyke.
But having finished last season with only six senior players under contract, he’s still working hard to bring in both quality and quantity.
“I know, Mal (Brannigan) knows, the board knows, we need six or seven more bodies in,” Richardson said.
“And not just bodies...good players and good lads who will contribute to the group.
“The first block of players we’ve brought in have been great for the football club, they’ve all added something we needed.
“But we need substance, and we need depth now to add to what we already have.
“All I can say is everyone is continuing to work tirelessly hard to ensure we do that.”
