'Sky's the limit' for Wigan Athletic starlet

That's the verdict of Scott Smith, a team-mate of Aasgaard all the way through the Academy, and who has seen first hand his development from star of the future to star of the now.

"The sky's the limit for Thelo, that's a brilliant phrase that sums him up," said Latics' Under-23s skipper Smith, who recently extended his own contract.

Thelo Aasgaard in action against Liverpool

"We've all seen what he can do, and there's so much to come from him.

"Obviously the moment that will stick in most people's minds is the goal against Blackburn in the FA Cup last season.

"But I think back to all the goals I've seen him score in the youth team, and some were even better.

"He's such a great lad, very grounded, gets on with it, doesn't ever kick up a fuss, but his talent is incredible.

"I draw similarities with what we saw with Joffy (Joe Gelhardt) as well, both have unbelievable talent."

Tough-tackling Smith admits his role in the junior ranks was to win the ball and give it to the 20-year-old Norway youth international.

The two were back in tandem in midweek as Latics hammered a Liverpool XI 6-0 at the DW.

Smith also believes Aasgaard's grounding in the Academy makes him as impressive a person as he is a player.

"It makes my job 10 times easier with guys like Thelo in your team," laughed 21-year-old Smith.

"For me in particular, I used to just win the ball and say: 'Go on Thelo, show us what you're made of'.

"It's a pleasure to play with him, what he can do with a football is exceptional.

"And he's just as impressive off the field, which comes from his background in the Academy.

"It's something that's drilled into you, by Gregor (Rioch) and the other coaches, that it's about the person as well as the player.

"All the lads buy into it, and every time you turn out you're aware that you're representing the shirt.

"You have to carry yourself in the right way, and that's what you get with people like Thelo and Langy...they're such good players but they're also so grounded.