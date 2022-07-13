Wigan Athletic: Talking points from Liverpool (h)

1 Three-sy does it! Yes it's only pre-season, yes it's more about fitness and formations than results, but three wins from three - and 12 goals scored - is a very welcome return so far. In fairness, Latics haven't had to integrate any new players into the fold, so it's possibly no surprise to see them hitting the ground running, with more or less the squad that lifted the League One title only two-and-a-half months ago. But Leam Richardson will be pleased with what he's seen so far - with hopefully reinforcements on the way before the transfer deadline.

2 No doubting Tom's impact! Star of the show against Liverpool was undoubtedly Tom Pearce, who chimed forward from the back to provide his side's biggest attacking threat on the night. Two sumptuous assists were followed by a rasping drive from the edge of the box that flew into the bottom corner of the Liverpool net. Pearce is one of the few survivors from Latics' previous adventure in the Championship and, in this form, could be a key man in helping them to consolidate. Fingers crossed he can get a run of games to underline his undoubted value to the side.

Callum Lang slides home the opening goal against Liverpool

3 Chip off the old block! With proud dad, Jamie, watching on from the side of the directors' box, young James Carragher couldn't have picked a better time - and opponent - to register his first senior goal. And it wasn't just the powerful header that would have caught the eye. Carragher Jr also impressed with his all-round game and, with a defensive gap in the squad following Kell Watts' return to Newcastle, he'll be relishing the opportunity to show what he can do alongside Jack Whatmough, Curtis Tilt and Jason Kerr. It's also worth noting the positive contributions of Scott Smith, Chris Sze and Luke Robinson, to name just three. Another good night for the Academy.

4 The kit hits the fan! Latics fans were treated to their first look at the club's new playing strip for next season. It's fair to say the official release, the previous day, wasn't entirely positive, with many fans taking to social media to complain about the design - which ‘looked more like a Peterborough/Brighton strip’. While it certainly wouldn't come under the 'traditional' heading, a bit of a change every now and then isn't necessarily a bad thing. The blue looked a lot darker 'in the flesh' than in the pics, and showed up well on opening night. One massive plus is also the shirt numbering...white on a blue background, a very welcome improvement on recent years, which led to many an opposition reporter turning the air blue from the press box…