Sky's the limit for Wigan Athletic starlet

That's the view of Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson, who sent the 20-year-old forward onto the field at Luton, and watched him change the game.

Latics were looking to get the ball to Aasgaard at every opportunity and, after Callum Lang equalised with 10 minutes to go, his stage was set.

Thelo Aasgaard celebrates his winning goal at Luton

And when Lang teed him up with two minutes remaining, Aasgaard curled a beauty into the top corner - for his first goal in the second tier.

"If you watch the footage, you can see my arms are in the air, because I've seen him do that a million times in training," said Richardson.

"If he'd have missed, or hadn't worked the goalkeeper, I'd have been very surprised, because he was in a very strong area for a player like him to have a shot.

"Thankfully it went in and we got the result."

It's almost two years since Richardson handed Aasgaard his senior debut, during Latics' hugely difficult season in administration.

Since then, Aasgaard has learned his trade 'on the job' - while developing physically as well as mentally - which Richardson has overseen at close quarters.

"It was only really last year he came into the side as a young lad and put together a run of games," added the Latics boss.

"He was still very young, he had injuries, a stress fracture, which maybe some people don't see.

"The fans aren't always privy to all the information, and there are things we try to manage from within.

"But if he keeps going the way he is, he knows my thoughts about him as a person as well as a player.

"He's got all the attributes to be an exceptional footballer."

Aasgaard himself was the calmest man in the stadium during the late drama.

“It’s no surprise,” he said. “This team has done it before, and I can see first-hand the characters that are in the dressing room.