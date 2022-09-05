Wigan Athletic boss explains Graeme Shinnie decision

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Derby midfielder was something of a surprise omission at Kenilworth Road, having impressed in the previous two games against West Brom and Burnley.

Shinnie was brought on - along with Thelo Aasgaard and Nathan Broadhead - with Latics trailing 1-0 on the hour mark, and his introduction helped the visitors finish strongly to force a 2-1 victory.

Graeme Shinnie

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was a big call, but every call is big," said the Latics boss.

"The biggest challenge you have as a manager is not being able to pick 18-25 players to start a game.

"If it was a game of 25-a-side, I'd happily pick them all.

"It's down to me and the staff to try to address games, and try to find a way to win games.

"Thankfully we've been able to do that in the main, and the lads just have to be respectful of that.

"You can either sulk about it on the sidelines, or you can roll up your sleeves and be ready for the next challenge that comes your way.

"It's a huge call when you're talking about senior players who are playing well.

"But managers up and down the country are paid to make those calls."

With long-term absentees Jordan Cousins and Gwion Edwards returning for the Under-21s on Monday afternoon, Richardson's pool of players is suddenly as strong as it's been all year.

"In the modern game, I think it's important the lads get used to it being a squad game," he added.

"I've said before, I've been very fortunate to have had success at every club I've been at, and it's ever been with just 11 players, it's always been with 18, 19, 20.

"This year, our success - whatever that may be - will be done with the whole squad, not just me and 11 players, that's for sure.

"Saturday was another example of that, it's the squad that's won the game, not 11 players.

"Their pressure is only to make sure they're ready - mentally and physically - when they're needed on the field.