Wigan Athletic chief delivers injury update
Kolo Toure has delivered a sobering injury update after centre-back Charlie Hughes joined Wigan Athletic's growing casualty list.
The Academy graduate only made his league debut at Middlesbrough on Boxing Day, with Jack Whatmough, Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Jason Kerr all unavailable.
But he lasted only 15 minutes against Sunderland on Thursday night after twice receiving treatment on the field.
"We have to speak to the medical guys, but he is being assessed," reported the Latics boss.
"I felt he played well at Middlesbrough, and he started well against Sunderland.
"But he picked up a problem, and we'll see what that is.
"Hopefully it's not too bad because he is a good young player with a very bright future."
The lesser-spotted Anthony Scully didn't even last that long.
Scully, who arrived from Lincoln on transfer deadline day in the summer, was initially named on the bench, only to be replaced by Gwion Edwards moments before kick-off.
"He wasn't feeling well during the day, he told us just before the warm-up," revealed Toure.
"After the warm-up he felt a little bit strange, he wasn't feeling well.
"And we had to make the decision to take him out, because we didn't want to take any risks with his health."
The Latics boss also confirmed the reason behind Edmonds-Green's absence from the last two matches.
"REG has been sick, and it's really important we look after our players' health," he added.
"He hasn't trained for a few days, he then came and did a bit.
"But I don't want to put anyone at risk, because health is the most important thing."