Some Wigan Athletic players paid while others left to wait

The Wigan Athletic wage payment saga has taken another bizarre twist with some players receiving their money while others have been left to wait.

By Paul Kendrick
Published 5th May 2023, 12:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th May 2023, 11:16 BST

Wigan Today understands a number of players – believed to be those contracted beyond this summer – have now been paid.

Jack Whatmough cites incentives facing wounded Wigan Athletic
However, those whose contracts are due to expire at the end of this season are still waiting for their remuneration.

Wigan Athletic's DW StadiumWigan Athletic's DW Stadium
The unprecedented move comes after the four-weekly wage cycle was again not hit on Friday morning.

It’s the latest issue in a season full of problems – mostly off the pitch - which have resulted in the staff not receiving their wages on time on FOUR occasions.

The latest incident caused the club to be deducted three points, which effectively sealed their relegation straight back to League One.

Wigan Today received assurances from high-ranking officials that the wages would ‘absolutely be paid’ later in the day – so technically not in breach of any legal requirement.

But the 5pm ‘deadline’ came and passed without payment.

Meaning the players again had their patience – and loyalty – stretched at the end of a tumultuous campaign, with supporters left wondering what on earth is going on.

The squad were off as planned on Friday, but were scheduled to train on Saturday and Sunday ahead of the final game of the season against Rotherham at the DW on Monday.

But they were told to take Saturday to clear their heads, and it remains to be seen whether that will be extended to Sunday – if the situation continues.

Monday’s game is effectively a dead rubber, with opponents Rotherham having already secured their safety earlier in the week.

Wigan Today has contacted all three members of the board – chairman Talal Al Hammad, acting chief executive Tom Markham and non-executive director Oliver Gottmann – for comment.

It’s believed the non-playing staff received their wages as usual.

