Jack Whatmough cites incentives facing wounded Wigan Athletic

Jack Whatmough believes Wigan Athletic will have two huge incentives ahead of Monday's season-ending visit of Rotherham.

By Paul Kendrick
Published 5th May 2023, 09:58 BST- 2 min read

Latics have already been relegated back to League One after a disastrous campaign on and off the pitch.

But Whatmough says they'll have plenty to play for when the Millers - who were also promoted to the Championship last season, but have managed to stay up - visit the DW.

Jack Whatmough says Latics will have plenty of incentive when they face RotherhamJack Whatmough says Latics will have plenty of incentive when they face Rotherham
"We've one game to go, and it's a challenging one as well," said Whatmough.

"On the pitch, everyone would have liked this season to be better.

"Off the pitch, we've had some difficulties which, as a group and a club, we've dealt with the best we could.

"There's one game left, and we definitely want to end on a positive note.

"Then it's the off season, get your rest in, and get ready to come back stronger next year."

A stoppage-time Reading equaliser last weekend ended any chance Latics had of taking things to the final day.

As it happens, Huddersfield's victory at Cardiff the following day meant they would have gone anyway.

And Whatmough feels that would have been an even more painful outcome.

"With the Huddersfield result on the Sunday, I think that would have been even more deflating, going down without playing," he said.

"But as a group and a club, we could have rolled over at any point in the last few months - and we haven't.

"It's about making sure we finish the season with a bit of pride now.

"If we get a good result, at least that would send the fans home happy one more time.

"The important thing is for everyone to enjoy the day.

"All the last days I've been involved in have been nice occasions, no matter what you've had to play for.

"It's an opportunity for us to say thanks to the fans for everything they've done this season.

"And it's also an opportunity for the fans to have one more game day before they miss out on a lot of football over summer."

Not that Whatmough is looking forward to an extended summer break.

"I say that, and then I always get bored within a few days of being off," he smiled.