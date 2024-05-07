Son of Wigan Athletic hero pens first pro contract with Premier League giants

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 17-year-old striker joined Liverpool at Under-14 level and has been a prolific goalscorer throughout his time at the Academy.

Although also qualifying for Honduras and England, Figueroa is a youth international for USA, for whom he scored seven goals in last year's CONCACAF Under-17 Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keyrol Figueroa, son of Latics legend Maynor, has signed his first pro contract with Liverpool

Figueroa was born in Honduras but grew up in the north west after his dad joined Latics in 2010.

His career then moved Stateside, as Maynor's career took in spells at Colorado Rapids, FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo.

Liverpool spotted him when his Under-12s team in Dallas competed in the 2017 Prospects Cup in Florida alongside teams such as Real Madrid, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund.

John Gall, manager of his Dallas side, remembers a familiar face always being present to offer encouragement and support on the sidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Maynor was absolutely fantastic, always supportive,” said Gall, speaking to the Athletic. “His dad had an incredible technique for striking the ball, and Figgy inherited the same power, same quality.

"There are not many kids that strike the ball like that.”

Bizarrely, Keyrol already has an unlikely famous fan in the form of French superstar Antoine Griezmann.

“Keyrol is amazed whenever Antoine gets in touch,” a source close to the Figueroa family told the Daily Star. “He loves it. Antoine has become something of a mentor for the kid - via WhatsApp and with words of encouragement.