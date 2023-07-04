Star opts for Saudi challenge after ending second stint with Wigan Athletic

The midfielder, who turns 30 later this month, was offered a new deal with Latics at the end of last season, with boss Shaun Maloney hoping he would stay on and lead the rebuild.

But after the huge disappointment of the last 12 months - on and off the pitch - Power has decided to pursue an exciting opportunity in the Middle East.

Max Power

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Birkenhead native had offers on the table from clubs in both the Championship and League One.

But Power is understood to have agreed terms with Saudi Arabian second-tier side Al-Qadsiah FC.

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler was recently unveiled as the club’s new manager.

And there has been a recent influx of big-name players to the country, with former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and ex-Premier League midfielders Ruben Neves and N’Golo Kante joining Cristiano Ronaldo in the growing competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Power was an ever present in the league last season before sitting out the final game against Rotherham, after the players had not been paid on time for a SIXTH time.

He leaves Wigan having scored 17 goals in 244 appearances in all competitions.