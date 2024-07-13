Wigan Athletic boss makes promising transfer prediction - 'We do need to get going'

By Paul Kendrick
Published 13th Jul 2024, 20:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Monday could well be a significant day for Wigan Athletic as they try to bolster the squad for the new season.

Boss Shaun Maloney has so far added three new players to his pool since the end of last season, in the form of loan duo Calvin Ramsay (Liverpool) and Michael Olakigbe (Brentford), and former Chelsea man Dion Rankine.

Read More
Wigan Athletic star urged to find another level next season after sparkling show...

However, Olakigbe has already suffered a broken leg, which will rule him out for up to three months, and Maloney is on the look-out for a further five players before the transfer window closes at the end of next month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Shaun Maloney is closing in on two more summer signings, who he hopes will join up over the coming daysShaun Maloney is closing in on two more summer signings, who he hopes will join up over the coming days
Shaun Maloney is closing in on two more summer signings, who he hopes will join up over the coming days

Thankfully, help could soon be at hand, with Maloney expecting 'a couple' of new recruits could be on board during the first part of next week.

"Hopefully a couple of them are close now," said Maloney after Saturday's 4-1 friendly victory at Accrington. "We'll probably know more on those by Monday, but we do need to get going.

"As I said the other day, the young lads are doing fine, but you know how I feel about the squad. I need players, senior players, to push other senior players for a jersey, I don't want anyone feeling comfortable about their position.

"Hopefully we'll have more news for everyone on Monday."

With Latics already three weeks into their pre-season, Maloney dispelled fears that any new arrivals would be playing catch-up fitness-wise.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I suppose we'll find out when they get here," he added. "But with the games coming up next Friday (at Chorley) and Saturday (at Fylde), they'll be pretty close to being able to play in those - if we can get them over the line."

Related topics:ChelseaBrentfordLiverpoolAccringtonChorley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice