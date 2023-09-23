News you can trust since 1853
Stephen Humphrys absence was for non-football reasons, admits Wigan Athletic chief

Shaun Maloney has revealed Stephen Humphrys was left out of Wigan Athletic's starting XI at Bristol Rovers for non-footballing reasons.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 18:42 BST- 1 min read
The 26-year-old forward was named on the bench for the trip to the Memorial Stadium, which raised a few eyebrows among the fanbase before the game.

Humphrys replaced Thelo Aasgaard 10 minutes after the break, moments after Rovers had gone 3-1 up, and was powerless to prevent the hosts adding a fourth towards the end, with most of the play going on at the other end of the field.

Stephen Humphrys thanks to travelling Latics fans at Bristol RoversStephen Humphrys thanks to travelling Latics fans at Bristol Rovers
And the Latics boss admitted after the game the details behind Humphrys' omission.

"It was really difficult, because it wasn't a footballing decision," said Maloney, went with Aasgaard, stand-in skipper Callum Lang and on-loan Fulham winger Martial Godo behind Charlie Wyke.

"Stephen is a very good kid, and he's been brilliant since I've been here.

"But he was late to a team meeting this week.

"Everyone is pretty clear there is a culture at the training ground, in terms of everyone being as punctual as they can.

"When somebody drops below that, I have to make a very tough decision, for the good of the group.

"What I will say in Stephen's case, he's worked extremely hard during my time at the club, and I do have a lot of time for him.

"But this is part and parcel of life...sometimes things get thrown up as a manager.

"It's done, though, the matter is now closed, and it's back to training on Monday with a clean slate."

