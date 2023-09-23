Wigan Athletic boss admits mentality was factor in Bristol Rovers beating

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Right from the off, the home side looked hungrier and busier than their visitors, and the scoreline if anything flattered Latics.

After Luke Thomas opened the scoring for the Gas on 15 minutes, Charlie Wyke levelled just six minutes later.

Shaun Maloney admitted his Latics side were well beaten at Bristol Rovers

But Jack Hunt restored Rovers' lead within five minutes, and second-half goals from Aaron Collins and John Marquis were no more than the home side warranted.

"It was a fair scoreline, they were the better team," acknowledged Maloney.

"It's a sore one to take, but but over the course of the game they had a far better mentality than we did.

"I can have no complaints about getting beat like that.

"From the very first whistle they shoed a very good mentality, they wanted to compete, and in that first half we didn't.

"I've spoke before in the media about wasting a half, and if anything I thought we were fortunate to go in at half-time only 2-1 down.

"I know we had other chances, but in terms of the intensity of how you have to play, and compete, we didn't show enough of that.

"The first half was the most disappointing aspect of the day.

"And it's not an individual thing, it's definitely a collective thing.

"You can point to an individual error in the lead-up to a goal, but that's the way I want my team to play.

"If players make a mistake, they make a mistake.

"But the second and the fourth goals summed up our performance really.

"We have two-v-one in the box, and their striker gets a free header, and the speed at which we react for the other, having been fortunately handed a way back in.

"It's something we can't accept, and it's something I'm learning as well as the players."

Latics slip back into the relegation zone, with five points on the board – after their eight-point deduction – from their eight matches played.