Storm Eunice: 'No concerns as yet' regarding Rotherham United-Wigan Athletic clash

At least, that's the view of their head groundsman Dave Fellowes, who posted that view on social media on Friday dinnertime, along with a picture of the pitch looking in fine condition.

He tweeted: "17mm of rain overnight. Currently pitch is perfect playing condition. Storm due to hit around 4pm. See what it brings. No concerns as yet #rufc

Both managers were asked during their pre-match media on Thursday whether they had any concerns bout the fixture falling foul of Storm Eunice.

"We're all preparing as though the game will be on," said Latics boss Leam Richardson.

"The pitch is always nice over there, so fingers crossed Friday night, under the lights, the game will go on and we'll be fine."

Rotherham manager Paul Warne said: "The pitch is absolutely fine and the adverse weather we are told we are about to get should not be enough to see the game called off."

Warne says he even contacted head groundsman Fellowes to check on the playing surface before naming his starting XI to his squad.

Rotherham United's New York Stadium

"I was anxious because I didn't want to name my team and then the game be off and I've already upset some lads by leaving them out," he said.

"Sometimes if there is a real doubt over a game I don't tell the players the team. I have named the team today, though. The lads know the script.

"I have spoken to the health and safety officer. I was worried about the wind and the fans coming, that is where I could foresee a problem.

"The officer said the weather should have dipped by 4pm and that, from their point of view, the game is good to go."