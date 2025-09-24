Callum Wright in action for Wigan Athletic against Bolton Wanderers

Ryan Lowe delivered a straight and concise demand to his Wigan Athletic players ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Cardiff City - ‘strive for more’.

The Latics head into their meeting with the Bluebirds looking to round off what has been an overwhelmingly negative week with something positive at the Brick Community Stadium.

Lowe’s men suffered a chastening 4-1 defeat at the hands of local rivals Bolton Wanderers last weekend as Marcus Forss, Thierry Gale and Mason Burstow all found the net to give the Trotters a comfortable win on their own patch.

There were calls for an improvement from Lowe and his players ahead of the midweek Carabao Cup home tie with Wycombe Wanderers - but those calls were not heeded as the Chairboys progressed with a routine 2-0 win in WN5.

As it stands, the Latics are sat in mid-table in League One and lie four points adrift of the play-off spots and five points clear of the relegation zone - and that would appear to show their prospects for the season are already hanging in the balance.

However, Lowe stressed the need for hard work on the training pitch ahead of a difficult home meeting with a Cardiff side that are eyeing up an immediate return to the Championship after suffering relegation into the third tier last season.

Speaking after the midweek cup exit, the Latics boss admitted: “We’re not the finished article, of course, we’ve had three losses, three wins and three draws, we’re sitting 12th in the division, and that’s probably about right of what we are right now.

“But I’m always striving for more, I want the players to strive for more, I know the fans want more, the club want more, but unfortunately, we are what we are at this moment in time.

“It’s going to be a daily basis of coaching, communicating, training, video work, analysis stuff, it just doesn’t happen overnight, but what I have seen in certain games, I do genuinely feel we should be on 15 points rather than 12 because I think there are a few points that we should have definitely gained more of, so that would’ve looked a bit better, but the fact of the matter is, we are where we are.”

Lowe admitted the league loss at Bolton and the Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Wycombe had given him a headache and insisted the defeats would take time to get over.

However, the former Plymouth Argyle and Preston North End manager has stressed both he and his players will do everything they can to put things right this weekend.

Speaking after the midweek loss, Lowe said: “I’m disappointed with Saturday’s performance, of course, it is still gut-wrenching like it has probably been for most, and I wanted to get over that today, and it hasn’t. I’ve now got another headache because of the result tonight, which is disappointing.

“So it will take me 24 hours to get over it, but I’ll be in work on Thursday morning, me and the coaching staff will be doing everything we can to make sure that the group of players we pick for Saturday will go and prove me to an extent, prove themselves wrong and get that feeling back will either get us a point or three points on the board on Saturday.”

Lowe will be able to call on the services of former Portsmouth forward Christian Saydee as he returns from a ban, and captain Jason Kerr will be assessed before a final decision is made on his availability for the game.