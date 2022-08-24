News you can trust since 1853
HULL, ENGLAND - JULY 30: A general view of the match ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Bristol City at MKM Stadium on July 30, 2022 in Hull, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Supercomputer predicts final Championship table for Sunderland, Sheffield United, Burnley, PNE, Blackpool and Wigan

The season has barely got going — but pundits, fans and statisticians already have a picture in their heads of how the Football League is going to shape up.

By Dan Black
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 3:41 pm

There have been some surprise entities in the Championship, other teams have performed as expected, and there are those that haven’t got anywhere near to hitting their true potential.

Burnley, under Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany, have faced the challenge of turning possession into points, with just a solitary win and clean sheet to show for their efforts so far.

Blackpool more than doubled their tally of goals when netting three in the Lancashire derby at Turf Moor, though doubled their number of goals conceded at the same time.

The Tangerines are level on points (7) with fierce rivals PNE, who set a new record when registering five successive clean sheets at the start of term, though they have the drawback of only scoring once themselves.

Meanwhile, Wigan Athletic — pinned as one of the favourites for relegation ahead of the campaign — have made an unbeaten start following their return to the second tier, collecting six points from their four games played.

The Latics welcome the Clarets to the DW Stadium this weekend, the Seasiders host Bristol City at Bloomfield Road while North End face a trip to South Wales to take on Cardiff City.

But what is being forecast for the rest of the season? Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see how data experts are predicting the 2022/23 season to finish.

Do any of these shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Sheffield United

Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 84 (+31 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 24% - Chances of being promoted: 49% - Chances of making the playoffs: 35% - Chances of relegation: <1%

2. Watford

Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 83 (+28 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 20% - Chances of being promoted: 46% - Chances of making the playoffs: 36% - Chances of relegation: <1%

3. Norwich City

Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 81 (+27 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 18% - Chances of being promoted: 42% - Chances of making the playoffs: 36% - Chances of relegation: <1%

4. West Bromwich Albion

Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 77 (+24 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 12% - Chances of being promoted: 34% - Chances of making the playoffs: 36% - Chances of relegation: 1%

