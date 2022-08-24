There have been some surprise entities in the Championship, other teams have performed as expected, and there are those that haven’t got anywhere near to hitting their true potential.

Burnley, under Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany, have faced the challenge of turning possession into points, with just a solitary win and clean sheet to show for their efforts so far.

Blackpool more than doubled their tally of goals when netting three in the Lancashire derby at Turf Moor, though doubled their number of goals conceded at the same time.

The Tangerines are level on points (7) with fierce rivals PNE, who set a new record when registering five successive clean sheets at the start of term, though they have the drawback of only scoring once themselves.

Meanwhile, Wigan Athletic — pinned as one of the favourites for relegation ahead of the campaign — have made an unbeaten start following their return to the second tier, collecting six points from their four games played.

The Latics welcome the Clarets to the DW Stadium this weekend, the Seasiders host Bristol City at Bloomfield Road while North End face a trip to South Wales to take on Cardiff City.

But what is being forecast for the rest of the season? Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see how data experts are predicting the 2022/23 season to finish.

Do any of these shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Sheffield United Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 84 (+31 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 24% - Chances of being promoted: 49% - Chances of making the playoffs: 35% - Chances of relegation: <1%

2. Watford Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 83 (+28 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 20% - Chances of being promoted: 46% - Chances of making the playoffs: 36% - Chances of relegation: <1%

3. Norwich City Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 81 (+27 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 18% - Chances of being promoted: 42% - Chances of making the playoffs: 36% - Chances of relegation: <1%

4. West Bromwich Albion Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 77 (+24 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 12% - Chances of being promoted: 34% - Chances of making the playoffs: 36% - Chances of relegation: 1%