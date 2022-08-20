Wigan Athletic skipper cites secret behind fine start

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latics continued their unbeaten start to the campaign at St Andrew's despite having Joe Bennett sent off - wrongly, according to TV replays - in the opening 10 minutes.

But the visitors stuck to their task and Nathan Broadhead struck the only goal with eight minutes remaining.

“To a man, it was top class," said the skipper. “It’s always tough when you go down to 10 men away from home.

"But everyone stood up to the challenge and fought, and I thought we deserved the win.

“I’m proud of everyone involved. The lads who came on affected the game in the right way and that’s what we need.

"We will need that going forward as well. It’s not just about the 11 players starting, it’s about every single man in the squad and people taking their opportunity when it comes.

“They were an established team with some really good Championship players.

"But I thought we stood up to the task, dug deep, and deserved the clean sheet and the win.”

Latics now have a very creditable six points on the board from their opening four matches, and Darikwa is delighted with the way they've handled the step up from League One.

“To a man, no one can ever question our desire as a squad," he added.

"I think with performances like that where you are willing to work for each other and leave it out all there, you’ve always got a chance of getting something from

the game.

“We know what we are capable of and as a group, we are close off the pitch as well.

"When you’ve got talented lads who are willing to go the extra yard for each other, it can take you a long way.”

Darikwa also made mention of the 1,600-plus away end that helped get the side over the line.

“The crowd give us a lift in moments like this, and we need them to keep pushing us on,” he added.