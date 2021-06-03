Swansea City lead race for Wigan Athletic teen Kyle Joseph

Kyle Joseph celebrates with Will Keane

The Championship outfit are in "advanced talks" with the 19-year-old, according to WalesOnline.

He has been linked with several clubs following an impressive campaign for Latics.

He scored five goals during 20 appearances as he helped the League One outfit avoid the drop.

Joseph is out of contract with Latics this summer and has been offered a new deal.

But the Swans are hoping to prise him away as they look to bolster their attacking options.

Celtic, Rangers, Tottenham, Newcastle United, Sheffield United and Preston have all been previously linked with him.

Although Joseph is out of contract, any club who signs him would need to pay Wigan a compensation fee because of his age.