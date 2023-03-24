Talal Al Hammad outlines plans for Wigan Athletic rebuild in a 'sustainable future'

The Latics chairman was speaking in an open letter to the Latics faithful, during which he promised to make amends for failing to pay the wages on time on four occasions this season.

That led to a three-point deduction from the EFL, which has made Latics' hopes of avoiding the drop from the Championship even tougher.

Latics boss Shaun Maloney has been backed to lead the rebuild

However, Al Hammad insists Maloney, who was only appointed in January, is the right man for the rebuild - regardless of which division it will be.

"We now must look forward together and aim to finish the season as strong as possible with our manager Shaun Maloney at the helm," Al Hammad said.

"Shaun and his staff have worked relentlessly since he was appointed and we have all seen in the last few weeks the improvement in both the team and individuals.

"The connection between the manager, players and fans is back and this progress is the first step in our long-term journey together. He has my, and the board's, full support.

"We have already held discussions, this week, whilst in Bahrain about next season, with firm plans in place.

"We will continue to work together in the summer to assess the squad before adding the right quality of player to aid our aims and ambitions next season, in-line with an agreed budget to ensure sustainability of the club.

"It's important for us to be financially responsible going forward, and we're fully committed to doing so.

"Beginning next season, we'll operate within our means and we will prioritise maintaining a solid financial standing.

"Our strategies for the upcoming transfer window and beyond will take this into account and we're determined to build a sustainable future for the club in line with a modern data-backed approach."

Al Hammad also pledged his continued support to the club's Academy which - with the production of the likes of Joe Gelhardt, Jensen Weir, Alfie Devine, Callum Lang, Thelo Aasgaard and Charlie Hughes - has propped the club up in recent years.

"Our Academy will play a crucial role in supporting the first team," the chairman added.

"We recognise the immense value of supporting our up-and-coming players through the Academy system.

"We are wholeheartedly committed to providing opportunities for our young athletes to hone their skills and gain the experience they need to succeed.

"By investing in our Academy, we believe we will be not only securing the future of our club, but also continuing to create a clear pathway for our talented young players to make it through to the first team.

"We are confident that this approach will be a key factor in ensuring the long-term success of our club."

Al Hammad will be jetting into town in the next few days to try to restore calm after an eventful few days – and weeks – at the DW.