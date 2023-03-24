Chairman Talal Al Hammad confirmed the departure of Brannigan as part of an open letter to the club's supporters on Friday evening.

Brannigan has been with Latics for almost exactly two years, since Phoenix 2021 completed their takeover of the club in March 2021.

During that time, Latics retained their League One status at the end of that campaign, before winning the divisional title the following year.

Talal Al Hammad and Mal Brannigan during happier times, with the League One title in 2022

This season has been rather tougher, with Latics currently bottom of the Championship, eight points adrift of safety with only eight matches remaining.

"Mal has worked tremendously hard on leading this club as chief executive through some of our darkest days," wrote Al Hammad.

"On behalf of the whole board and the Club, I want to thacnk him for his dedication and commitment to Wigan Athletic.

"Mal went on to help the club achieve the prestigious Fan Engagement Award at both the prestigious Football Business Awards and the Sports Industry Awards events, before he was named as the fcbusiness CEO of the Year.

"It was not, by any means, an easy decision, but Phoenix 2021 and the club have chosen to move in a new direction and a decision on Mal’s successor will be announced in due course."

Latics will begin the search for a new chief executive to join the four-man board of directors.

