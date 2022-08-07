Talal delivers update on Wigan Athletic recruitment hopes

Latics have started the Championship campaign well, with James McClean's goal earning a very credible 1-1 draw at promotion favourites Norwich on Saturday.

The unbeaten start has been even more impressive given Latics have only added one player - Ryan Nyambe, who made his debut as a late substitute at Carrow Road - this summer.

Talal Al Hammad, with club doctor Jonathan Tobin

That's despite six players - Gavin Massey, Kell Watts, Glen Rea, Tom Bayliss, Jordan Jones and Jamie McGrath - having departed since the end of last term.

Boss Leam Richardson is desperate to add to his pool before the end of the month, and his chairman has pledged that will indeed be the case.

"Great point yesterday," he tweeted. "Looking forward to the next few weeks with the additions to the team. A big thanks goes to the manager and the entire team. See you all on the 27th. Fans, team, and management Up The Leam Richardson Tics! @LaticsOfficial"

Richardson was again asked about the situation after the Norwich game, when he explained why Nyambe is being eased in the fold after leaving Blackburn.

"We have to be mindful, because we are light on numbers anyway," he said.

"I don't want to stress that point, because it is where we are, and we are working hard to address that.

"But when Ryan's not had a pre-season, and he's not played many minutes, it's important to get games into him slowly.

"He's a fantastic human being, a great young lad, and he's a very good player as well."

Latics' most pressing areas for reinforcements would appear to be central midfield and at the heart of the defence, with Jack Whatmough currently sidelined.

They are also looking to add to their forward line, with a loan move for Preston striker Ched Evans being mooted in the Sunday gossip columns via respected journalist Alan Nixon.