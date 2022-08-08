Wigan Athletic face uncertainty over Coventry City visit next week

The Sky Blues were forced to postpone last weekend's scheduled visit of Rotherham because the pitch was deemed 'unplayable and unsafe'.

And Wednesday's 'home' Carabao Cup tie against Bristol City has been switched to Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium.

The Coventry Building Society Arena

Coventry's next home game is the visit of Latics next Tuesday, which would appear to have a massive question mark against it.

However, the club say they still intend to host the fixture - subject to 'the required improvements to the pitch' having taken place.

"Coventry City will play at the Pirelli Stadium for one game only, and we hope that this means that the Arena and Wasps will have time to make the required improvements to the pitch by our next home league game on Tuesday 16th August against Wigan Athletic," read a club statement.

Speaking about this week's switch, chief executive Dave Boddy added: “It is with regret we have had to do this, but there was no way that it can be guaranteed the pitch could be playable or safe on Wednesday and it was important this decision was taken sooner rather than later.

“Over the weekend, we have seen questions from fans about the situation and about why we did not ask for our first two games to be played away, but this was not possible under EFL fixture sequencing rules which apply equally to all clubs.

“Regardless, this does not change the fact that the pitch at the Arena is not currently playable or safe for our games last Sunday or this Wednesday.

“Following the usage at the Commonwealth Games, our first opportunity to survey the pitch in person was on Thursday due to the stadium lockdown, at which point we put the wheels in motion with the EFL and with the Arena to address this issue.