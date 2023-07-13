The 19-year-old former England Schoolboys captain has signed an improved three-year deal.

And Maloney - who was impressed with the young Yorkshireman during the recent training camp in Hungary - is expecting big things.

Josh Stones during the recent training camp in Hungary

“Securing Josh on a three-year contract is another positive statement from the football club and shows again the good work of our Academy structure," he said.

"He has had a slightly different journey than other players in our Academy, but he’s impressed me greatly with his personality and the intensity that he brings each day.

"Josh has been training with the first team since the start of pre-season and I am excited to see his development.

"He knows if he continues to work hard both on and off the field, he will get opportunities within our team.”

Leeds-born Stones came through the ranks at Bradford, before moving to non-league Guiseley.

Having won England honours with Guiseley, Latics beat a number of EFL sides to secure his signature last summer.

Stones made his senior bow at the beginning of last term off the bench at Fleetwood in the Carabao Cup, and spent the second half of last term on loan at Ross County.

“I’m over the moon," he said. "We’ve been talking about it for a long time so I’m delighted to have got it done.

“I’ve enjoyed the last year and, when Wigan offered me a new three-year deal, I wanted to stay because I am happy here.