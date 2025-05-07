Ryan Lowe knows he's in for a busy summer as he assesses the landscape at Latics

Well there we have it.

Seemingly, in the blink of an eye, the 2024-25 campaign is already consigned to the history books as far as Latics are concerned.

For the second season in a row, Latics have secured a mid-table berth...comfortably clear of the drop zone, but also miles off the play-off picture.

We waited all that time for a 'boring' season, and then two came along at once! And it turns out boring is not all it's cracked up to be…

Latics did at least finish the season in positive fashion, with an eight-game unbeaten run suggesting plenty of reason for optimism for the future.

As ever seems the case with Latics, though, this summer will see more upheaval in terms of the playing squad.

The loan contingent will return to their parent clubs, some out of contract players will move on, Sam Tickle will again be the subject of interest from clubs higher up the food chain.

Ryan Lowe will know the fate of Latics in the first full season under his stewardship will depend on what happens right now.

Recruitment will be critical - and it must be better than it was this time last year.

Dale Taylor was probably the only loan signing who would be regarded as a success.

Of the permanent signings, only Will Aimson nailed down a regular first-team spot.

With incomings expected to again be around double figures this summer, that ratio has to be drastically improved if Latics are to improve their league position.

Lowe has made all the right noises so far about his intentions for overhaul - and that time is very much of the essence.

Having dropped down a division to lead the Latics rebuild, he will surely have been given reassurances about being backed every step of the way.

Clearly, most of the reinforcements will come at the top end of the field, in terms of creativity and putting the ball in the back of the net.

Unfortunately, you'd struggle to find a team in the country that wouldn't be interested in those two commodities, meaning Latics have to work smart to get their business done.

At the other end of the field, it's all about player retention, with Latics having finished the season with the best defensive record in the division outside the two automatically promoted clubs.

Goalkeeper Tickle has again been imperious, and hopefully he'll be with us for at least one more season before his inevitable move upwards.

However, defensive trio James Carragher, Jason Kerr and Will Aimson have also provided a solid wall in front of Tickle, and all deserve as much praise for the meagre 'goals against' tally.

That gives Lowe a fantastic platform from which to build, as he continues to put his own stamp on things.

Speaking of player comings and goings, best wishes to Scott Smith as he leaves Latics this summer at the end of his contract.

The ex-Hawkley Hall High School student has been with Latics for half of his 24 years, and has lived the dream of stepping up from season-ticket holder to representing his hometown club on the field.

Whatever the future holds, he and his family can be proud of his time at Wigan. As the saying goes, 'Once a Tic, Always a Tic'.