Team news: Wigan Athletic boss names side for Reading visit

By Paul Kendrick
Published 1st Mar 2025, 14:10 BST
Shaun Maloney has named an unchanged side for the visit of ReadingShaun Maloney has named an unchanged side for the visit of Reading
Shaun Maloney has named an unchanged side for the visit of Reading
Wigan Athletic manager Shaun Maloney has named an unchanged side for Saturday’s visit of Reading.

The Latics boss has kept faith with the same 18 that did the business against high-flying Huddersfield Town in midweek.

Latics: Tickle; Sibbick, Aimson, Kerr, Mellish; Adeeko, Norburn; Dale, Darcy, J.Smith; Taylor.

Subs: Watson, McHugh, L.Robinson, Weir, S.Smith, McManaman, Rankine.

Related topics:Team newsReadingHuddersfield Town

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice