Team news: Wigan Athletic boss names side for Reading visit
Wigan Athletic manager Shaun Maloney has named an unchanged side for Saturday’s visit of Reading.
The Latics boss has kept faith with the same 18 that did the business against high-flying Huddersfield Town in midweek.
Latics: Tickle; Sibbick, Aimson, Kerr, Mellish; Adeeko, Norburn; Dale, Darcy, J.Smith; Taylor.
Subs: Watson, McHugh, L.Robinson, Weir, S.Smith, McManaman, Rankine.
