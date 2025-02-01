Team news: Wigan Athletic v Lincoln City
Shaun Maloney has selected his Wigan Athletic side for Saturday’s League One clash against Lincoln City at the Brick Community Stadium
It features four changes from the midweek defeat at Peterborough United, with new signing Ronan Darcy named on the bench.
Harry McHugh gets a rare start in the engine room alongside fellow Academy product Scott Smith.
Latics: Tickle; Sibbick, Kerr, Carragher, Mellish; S.Smith, McHugh; J.Smith, Weir, Thomas; Taylor.
Subs: Watson, Aimson, L. Robinson, Norburn, Hungbo, Darcy, Goodwin.
