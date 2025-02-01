Team news: Wigan Athletic v Lincoln City

By Paul Kendrick
Published 1st Feb 2025, 14:08 BST
Shaun Maloney has selected his Wigan Athletic side for Saturday’s League One clash against Lincoln City at the Brick Community Stadium

It features four changes from the midweek defeat at Peterborough United, with new signing Ronan Darcy named on the bench.

Wigan Athletic chief makes 'permanent move' statement ahead of transfer deadline

Harry McHugh gets a rare start in the engine room alongside fellow Academy product Scott Smith.

Latics: Tickle; Sibbick, Kerr, Carragher, Mellish; S.Smith, McHugh; J.Smith, Weir, Thomas; Taylor.

Subs: Watson, Aimson, L. Robinson, Norburn, Hungbo, Darcy, Goodwin.

