Shaun Maloney has revealed the sale of Thelo Aasgaard means there 'might be some more room now' to bring in a player - and on a permanent basis.

The Latics chief has already brought in six players during the January window - Josh Robinson (Arsenal), Joseph Hungbo (FC Nurnberg), Jon Mellish (Carlisle United and Ronan Darcy (Crawley Town) on permanent deals, as well as Will Goodwin (Oxford United) and Ollie Norburn (Blackpool) joining on loan until the end of the season.

However, as well as Aasgaard's departure for Luton Town - for a fee believed to be in the region of £3.5million - he's also lost Josh Stones to York City for a 'significant six-figure fee', as well as seeing loan trio Calvin Ramsay (Liverpool), Joe Hugill (Manchester United) and Michael Olakigbe (Brentford) return to their parent clubs, and Paul Dummett join Carlisle United at the end of his short-term deal.

Shaun Maloney is hoping to be busy between now and the transfer deadline

So having directly replaced Aasgaard with Darcy, will Maloney be hoping to be involved in any additional transfer movement between now and the Monday 11pm cut-off?

"I think there might be some more room now," he said. "That's what comes with the sale of a big player, and there might be some room for us to move.

"A lot of the work we're trying to do...and we didn't get this right in the summer...is trying to get the squad ready for the first day of pre-season next summer. If we can do permanent deals this January, then we will definitely look to do that.

"I'm not really interested in loans or short-term deals for players. But if there are any long-term targets that we can afford to bring in now, we will look to do that. And in fairness to the owner, he has given us the green light to do that, which I'm very appreciative of."

Latics made a strong play earlier in the window for Fleetwood Town captain Brendan Wiredu, although the League Two outfit rebuffed an initial bid.

Armed with the Aasgaard transfer money, Latics went back in for the 25-year-old, who can play full-back and wing-back, as well as in midfield.

However, Wigan Today understands a deal is unlikely to happen before the deadline – unless things dramatically change.

Wiredu would remain on the Latics wanted list for next summer.