Team news - Wigan Athletic v Stockport County
Shaun Maloney has made one change to the Wigan Athletic side that bowed out of the FA Cup last weekend against Fulham for Saturday’s League One visit of Stockport County.
January signing Jon Mellish starts at left-back in place of Luke Robinson, but otherwise Maloney has kept faith with the 11 that began against the Cottagers.
Latics: Tickle; Sibbick, Kerr, Carragher, Mellish; Adeeko, S.Smith; J.Smith, Weir, Asamoah Jr; Taylor.
Subs: Watson, Aimson, McHugh, Darcy, Dale, Hungbo, Goodwin.
