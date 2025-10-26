Morgan Fox in action for Wigan Athletic against Mansfield Town

One of the main reasons why Morgan Fox was signed by Wigan Athletic was for his experience and leadership qualities – and that seems to be paying off in spades.

The 32-year-old defender joined Latics in the summer, having signed a two-year contract at the Brick Community Stadium.

And despite it still being early days during his Wigan career, Fox, who has made more than 350 career appearances, is already playing an influential role at Latics, with manager Ryan Lowe revealing Fox did his half-time team talk for him when Latics were 1-0 down to Mansfield Town on Saturday, with Lowe’s side going on to secure a 1-1 draw and a well-earned point.

Asked what he said at half-time to spark a positive second-half response, Lowe smiled: “I can’t tell you, it’ll be a bleep, bleep, bleep!

"I’ll tell you actually... I’ve gone in, and Morgan Fox is having a right go at a couple of individuals, talking about standards, getting up to the ball, and this and that, and that’s what I want them to do.

"It’s not ‘I’m telling you off for this’ – it’s a ‘come on, we need a little bit more’. I just thought, you know what, he has done my team talk for me!

“What I did was give them a few things in and out of possession, asked them if they were alright first and foremost, then there was one or two things said in-person, and they responded, so fair play to them.

"I don’t want to be losing my voice all the time and shouting and balling at them – but just stand up and be counted for – because we weren’t at the levels we want in the first half, albeit I thought they were okay, and they went out and executed everything.

"What I don’t want is to go a goal behind and then start doing that. I want to start on the front foot and go for it like they did in the second half. Maybe the early kick-off, a bit of tiredness in there – I don’t know – but what I do know is that I’ve got a group of lads that respond to a little bit of a b*****king if you like, so they’ve been excellent and when they respond like that and do what we ask them to do, they’re a good team.”

Mansfield played with some good attacking shape and threw the kitchen sink at scoring a potential winner in the closing 15 minutes or so, but Lowe was pleased with the way his side stayed resolute and held firm to secure a point.

"I know they’ve got that, they did that last week with 10 men,” Lowe added. “But I don’t want them to do that all the time because at some point a maverick will turn up and put one in the top bin or a deflection that hits the post and it goes in, I don’t want that, because they work so hard for that type of unluckiness.

"But they always give us that grit, desire and determination, and they are doing that for the badge, they are doing that for Wigan Athletic because they know how much it means to people, so fair play to them.”