Christian Saydee (left) and James Carragher (right) applaud the Wigan Athletic fans

Wigan Athletic boss Ryan Lowe says he was delighted to be able to welcome back key defender James Carragher in their draw with Mansfield Town.

Carragher has been sidelined since the second game of the season at the beginning of August due to a thigh injury, which required surgery. But after missing 10 weeks of action, Carragher made his return to the field in Wigan’s 1-1 draw with Mansfield Town at the One Call Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Malta international featured from the bench and only played in the final couple of minutes after coming on to shore up the defence, but Lowe said he was pleased to see the club’s homegrown talent make his long-awaited return from the treatment room to get back to doing what he loves.

"I just told him to get on, head it and kick it!” Lowe smiled. “When Will (Aimson) went down in the first half, I thought I might have to use Carra a little bit earlier, but it’s good to have him back because he is a leader and a quality player.”

Carragher quickly developed into a key defender for Latics shortly after bursting into the first-team, having come through the club’s youth system, becoming a genuine leader in Lowe’s team.

Lowe said the 22-year-old had a spring in his step in training during the week leading up to his return to action.

“He has been brilliant around the training ground,” Lowe added. “He has been on the front foot with them, his demands – different class – as you can imagine, but it has been good to have him around the place.

"Sess (Steven Sessegnon) has been back with us. Sess travelled (to Mansfield with us), but I just felt maybe for the height and physicality (of Carragher), we might just need that late on in the end, which we did, and that’s why he got the nod, so I’m pleased to have him back. We’ll get some training into him next week and hopefully he will be fit and available for the coming weeks.”

Carragher will look to get more minutes under his belt when Latics host Hemel Hempstead Town in the first round of the FA Cup at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon, 3pm kick-off.

