Latics stand to benefit if and when Thelo Aasgaard makes his next move

Thelo Aasgaard has been speaking about his international future with Norway for the first time since Luton Town's relegation from the Championship - which could have major ramifications for Wigan Athletic.

The 23-year-old left Latics in January after Luton met his £3.5million buy-out clause.

However, despite Aasgaard's fine form in the run-in, which sparked a resurgence from the Hatters, relegation was sealed on the final day thanks to a 5-3 thumping at West Brom.

Aasgaard's move to Luton had seen him capped for the first time at senior level by Norway for the World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Israel in March.

Indeed - surrounded by world stars such as Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard - Aasgaard came up with a goal and an assist against Moldova.

However, speaking last month, Norway boss Stale Solbakken warned Aasgaard that his place in the squad was at risk if he was to drop down to the third tier.

After joining up with the Norway squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Italy at home on Friday and away to Estonia on Monday, Aasgaard was asked about the situation.

"It's a difficult situation for the club," he told VG. "I felt I performed well in a difficult situation for the club."

When asked whether he would remain a Luton player next season, Aasgaard added: “It's hard to say. Everyone is on vacation now. I'm just focusing on the game on Friday. What I can say is that the World Cup in a year is a big goal for me."

Boss Solbakken was asked again about Aasgaard's situation.

"League One is too low a level," he said. "Championship is no problem, with his development that level is good enough, but with League One, that's where it stops. There are many leagues he can play in. He is a versatile midfielder with good qualities both offensively and defensively."

Solbakken had previously said of Aasgaard's January transfer: "It was a calculated risk. Luton were in a difficult situation when Thelo changed clubs, but it goes without saying that it is difficult to play for the national team if you play in League One. He knows this.

“There are many leagues he can play in. He is a versatile midfielder with good qualities both offensively and defensively. He is one of many players who are in the water crust. He has made his debut, and did well there. He has been on the U-national team for several years, so Thelo is not a player we have only become aware of now.”

Latics stand to benefit financially were Aasgaard to move on to a club in a higher division.

Any move would be sure to dwarf the £3.5million Latics collected for him less than four months ago - a figure that was written into the new contract he signed during the summer of 2023 when Latics were at risk of losing any of the players for free for the previous ownership's failure to pay the wages on time.

Which means a very tidy sell-on fee would be winging its way to Wigan if and when Aasgaard does make his next step.

Sporting director Gregor Rioch explained the situation shortly after Aasgaard's departure.

"I think it's important for fans to know that Thelo - along with the rest of the players - could have left our football club on a free transfer due to continued breaches of contract," said Rioch back in January.

"That means players were able to serve notice on their contracts, and we were very fortunate that we were able to convince Charlie (Hughes) and Thelo to stay, under the new ownership that was in place.

"The ownership group and the technical staff made a commitment to them that there would be more stability at the club, and they agreed to new long-term contracts.

"The aim was for them to grow within our football club but we knew, at some stage, they would eventually either take us to the next level, or maybe outgrow us and beat us there.

"Within those contracts there were certain agreements, but we also protected ourselves as a football club, and have managed to return significant returns on both Thelo and Charlie.

"In addition to that, when we agreed their new contracts, if ever they left, as part of that agreement, we would be guaranteed future payments.

"And if they get to where we believe they can get to - and I think they will surge again, onto another level - we will be well rewarded in that aspect as well."