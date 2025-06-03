Wigan Athletic starlet given international backing - 'He's come on massively'

By Paul Kendrick
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 14:40 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 14:40 BST
James Carragher will be looking to add a couple more international caps to his collection this weekJames Carragher will be looking to add a couple more international caps to his collection this week
James Carragher will be looking to add a couple more international caps to his collection this week
Will Aimson insists James Carragher's step up to the international stage is no more than the Wigan Athletic starlet deserves.

Carragher will be looking to add to his two Malta caps when facing Lithuania and the Netherlands in World Cup qualifying action over the coming days.

It's been a quite incredible breakthrough campaign for the 22-year-old, who nailed down a first-team spot under first Shaun Maloney and then Ryan Lowe.

And no-one has been better placed to judge his progress than fellow defender Aimson, who has watched Carragher shine in a number of different systems.

"It was amazing for Carra to get that recognition of being called up by his national team," said Aimson, who turned 31 on Tuesday.

"For any player to get a full cap for their country is outstanding, so well done to him for that.

"He's come on massively as the season has gone on, and he's getting better with every game. Although he's only a young lad, he is a big character in the dressing room.

"We are a young team, and he's been one of the leaders out there on the pitch, one of the most vocal players. He's a great person to have at the club, and a great player to have on the pitch."

Another Latics defender who will also be hoping to bolster his nation's World Cup aspirations is Toby Sibbick, having been called up for Uganda's fixtures against Cameroon and Gambia.

Baba Adeeko is now too old for the Republic of Ireland Under-21s, while Sam Tickle's absence from the England Under-21 set-up continues to be a mystery.

