Third Wigan Athletic Academy product joins Hull City in space of six months

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kyle Joseph has become the third Wigan Athletic Academy product to join Championship outfit Hull City in the last six months after completing his move from Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old has penned a three-and-a-half-year contract at the MKM Stadium, with a club option of a further year, becoming the Tigers’ fourth arrival of the January transfer window.

He joins close pals Charlie Hughes - who left Latics last summer for £3.5million - and Joe Gelhardt, who recently joined the Tigers from Leeds United on loan for the rest of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyle Joseph has reunited with Charlie Hughes and Joe Gelhardt at Hull City

It's understood Hull have paid Blackpool in the region of £2.5million for Joseph, who is a former Scotland Under-21 international.

Latics were strongly linked with a return swoop for Joseph last summer, but they couldn't come up with a bid to persuade the Seasiders to get round the table.

The figures involved were considerably less than what Hull have had to stump up.

Joseph helped Latics pull off the greatest of Great Escapes while in administration during the 2020-21 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After scoring his first senior goal in the 1-0 win at Sunderland that season, he notched a sensational hat-trick in the 4-3 victory at Burton Albion.

Joseph joined Swansea City in the summer of 2021, shortly after the takeover by Phoenix 2021 Limited, and after loan spells at Cheltenham Town and Oxford United, he signed for Blackpool 18 months ago.

And he can't wait to get going on Humberside.

“I’m made up," said Joseph, who has scored eight goals this season. "It’s a massive club to join. The club showed a lot of interest to get me here – the gaffer and sporting director – and I’m really pleased to be here.

“The gaffer is a massive reason why I wanted to join this club. I feel like he can take me to another level and really get the best out of me. That was a big thing for me to come here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He spoke about how he sees me fitting into his team as a high-energy striker, how my qualities can help the team and how he feels he can develop me. When I heard that, I really wanted to work underneath him.

“I’m really excited to get going now off the back of what has been a really productive season for me so far and try to improve and better it.

“I’ll give everything I can for the shirt and the badge. I’ll make sure I give 110 per cent every week and give absolutely everything to help us get up the league and be successful together.”

Joseph had been left out of the Blackpool squad for the weekend visit of Huddersfield after a fee had been agreed a for his services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A short club statement read: “Blackpool Football Club can confirm Kyle Joseph has joined Hull City for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old forward built a real rapport with the Bloomfield Road faithful since joining from Swansea City in July 2023. 18 months on, Joseph departs the Seasiders having made 66 appearances in all competitions, scoring 10 goals.

The club would like to thank Kyle for all his efforts in a Tangerine shirt, and wishes him the very best of luck for the future.”