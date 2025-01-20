Wigan Athletic chief discusses chances of extending Thelo Aasgaard's contract

Thelo Aasgaard celebrates his dramatic winning goal at Stevenage

Shaun Maloney felt Thelo Aasgaard took his form to 'another level' during his latest match-winning contribution for Wigan Athletic.

The 22-year-old has been Latics' stand-out outfield performer this season, having passed his previous best goal tally for a season by the halfway mark of the campaign.

His stoppage-time free-kick from 25 yards - which broke Stevenage hearts - was his 11th goal of the season.

But it was the Norway Under-21 international's all-round contribution - particularly in the final quarter after Jensen Weir's controversial sending-off - which most caught the eye of his manager.

"What I thought was the most impressive thing about his performance was, after we went down to 10 men, he went to another level," said Maloney.

"Even before the goal, he was demanding the ball, holding on to it, trying to beat one or two players...he really stepped up for us. And then at the end...the free-kick...it's just a touch of genius.

"He's in incredible form...not just the last few weeks, but over the whole season.

"The development I've seen in him over the last 18 months has just been so big. And he deserves everything he gets, because he works extremely hard on his free-kicks and set-pieces.

"When you line up a free-kick like he did at the end, you just have to trust your ability and trust the work you've done on the training ground. He's a proper talent, this kid...a real leader for us."

Maloney's biggest fear this month is losing his major attacking outlet during the transfer window.

The Latics boss has previously spoken of 'not being in total control of the situation'.

But what about the chances of Aasgaard being rewarded for his development since signing a long-term deal - and being handed the coveted No.10 shirt - in the summer of 2023.

"That's probably a question for Gregor and the chairman, to be fair," replied Maloney. "He signed a long-term contract 18 months ago...any new offer would definitely be up to those two to sort out.

"Everyone knows how much I love working with Thelo...he's a brilliant player and also a brilliant boy."